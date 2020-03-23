Should You Buy Delta Stock Right Now?

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) entered 2020 on top of its game, an industry leader and trendsetter that had led a revolution that promised to rid the U.S. airline industry of its boom-and-bust history and allow airlines to fly through the business cycle.

But neither Delta nor any other airline was ready for what lay ahead. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has ripped through the global economy and brought travel to a halt, leading the industry to head to Washington hat in hand to request $50 billion in financial assistance.

Delta shares have plunged 60% year to date, and in doing so have actually outperformed shares of most other U.S. airlines.

It's always dangerous to try to catch a falling knife, and it's hard to predict where shares of Delta will bottom as long as the pandemic is raging and planes are grounded. But for investors with the stomach to fly through turbulence, is now a good time to buy Delta stock?

A world of hurt is coming

In recent years, Delta has become a blue chip operator, sporting one of the industry's highest credit ratings. And it's the rare airline to pay a dividend. The industry has come under fire of late for squandering capital on buybacks, but Delta's capital allocation policy in recent years has been somewhat conservative: 50% of operating cash flow goes back into the business, 30% goes to debt reduction, and 20% to shareholders.

None of it prepared the airline for the novel coronavirus. On March 20, Delta said it is currently burning through $350 million a week, with second-quarter revenue expected to fall 80% year over year.

The company is grounding more than half of its fleet, freezing hiring, suspending its dividend, and reducing executive and board compensation. Delta recently entered into a new $2.6 billion secured credit facility and intends to draw down $3 billion under existing revolving lines, but no balance sheet can indefinitely withstand the damage that the pandemic has done as revenue has ground to a halt.

Delta does have other levers to pull if it needs additional cash. The company has one of the most lucrative co-branded credit cards in the business through its close partnership with American Express and could likely work out an agreement to pre-sell credit card miles in exchange for added liquidity.

It's clear the current quarter and the second quarter of 2020 will be financial disasters, and with the entire nation currently sheltering in place, the summer vacation months are also likely to be slow at best. The slowdown could last well beyond the pandemic if the novel coronavirus causes the U.S. economy to slide into a recession, which usually means curtailed business flying.

Delta either fails or gains altitude

Delta today trades at 6 times earnings, and 0.6 times sales. I can't say for sure the stock won't fall further in the weeks to come. But I'm positive that, assuming the company can get through this current spell without a bankruptcy filing, the stock is undervalued today and a good buy for a long-term holder. If it does keep falling, it is possible some other value investor might step in and buy the shares before you get a chance to.

Buying shares of Delta today feels like buying an option contract: It is either going to make you money, or end up worthless. I dare not try to predict the exact terms that will be attached to an eventual government-assistance package, but I do believe a package will get done and it will not involve the airlines being nationalized.

And even if an aid package doesn't come, Delta is one of two carriers I believe can withstand a slowdown longer than anyone else. The other one, Southwest Airlines, trading at 10.6 times earnings and 1 times sales, is significantly more expensive a stock right now than Delta.

If you are worried about how long the pandemic might last, or unsure of what the government might ultimately demand in return for assistance, it might be best to commit only a small amount of capital right now and watch how the coming weeks play out. But I absolutely believe those brave enough to buy shares of Delta now will make money in the long term once the novel coronavirus and whatever economic slump it causes are in the past.

