Should You Buy Delta Stock Before Travel Demand Returns?

With the recent airline stock rally reversing course, what’s next for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)? “Second wave” novel coronavirus concerns have taken the wind out of Wall Street’s bet on a rapid V-shaped recovery for the sector.

Is this latest development a mere hiccup, or a sign that tough times will continue? It’s debatable. On one hand, air travel is slowly rebounding from its extreme lows in weeks prior. On the other hand, even if the pandemic continues to fade, it could be years until a rebound happens, as some industry leaders have predicted.

Yet, while airline stocks remain risky, Delta may be a cautious way to bet on a sooner-than-expected recovery for the industry.

Why? Delta is relatively stronger than legacy rivals like American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL). That doesn’t guarantee they will survive today’s headwinds. Yet, being the “best of the worst” may be enough to justify a buy.

Let’s dive in, and see why it could be a shrewd move in hindsight to jump in at today’s prices.

What’s Next for DAL Stock After Covid-19?

The three major legacy airlines, American, Delta, and United, all face big trouble from the coronavirus. With the lion’s share of their routes inactive, cash is quickly flying out of the window.

Compared to the other two, is Delta stock a stronger rebound opportunity? At first glance, it’s hard to say yes. As InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake wrote Jun 1, the company continues to experience massive cash burn. The daily losses are coming down, from $50 million per day to $40 million per day. But, cash burn could continue through the end of 2020.

Yet, they may have enough capital to wait things out. According to Raymond James’ Savanthi Syth, the company has about 11 months of liquidity. And, with air travel slowly picking up, they can probably stretch that out a bit.

Previously, Stifel’s Joseph DeNardi cited Delta as being financially stronger relative to rivals like American. That may not mean much as underlying demand remains depressed. But it could indicate this stock is the best legacy carrier to bet on for an industry rebound.

However, a swift recovery remains a long shot. It may be up to five years before airlines recover from the coronavirus. Also, airline stocks could pull back again on the heels of additional bad news. Air travel may be slowly returning. But, with flights no more than 60% full, profitability will remain a challenge.

Did Airline Stocks Get Ahead of Themselves?

Back in April, Warren Buffett sold Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) stake in DAL, along with other airline stocks like American, United, and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). At the time, investors saw it as a clear sign that the industry’s near-term prospects were bleak.

Yet, this bearish forecast took a 180 in early June, as investors piled back into hard-hit stocks, especially airlines. Delta shares more than doubled off their lows, as speculation of a rapid airline recovery pushed shares significantly higher.

But, that doesn’t mean Buffett panic-sold at the bottom. In recent days, the investment community has reassessed the situation with airlines. And it still looks bad. Between an anticipated bump in summer travel petering out by the fall, and continued weak demand for business and international travel, it’s clear airline stocks got ahead of themselves.

However, with Wall Street more accurately pricing-in continued tough times, the recent pullback in DAL stock could mean a solid entry point is around the corner.

Buy DAL Stock, Even If Things Remain Up in the Air

Delta has a stronger balance sheet than its legacy rivals. But it’s all relative. With billions flying out the door each month due to the coronavirus, the company faces a tough road ahead. Travel demand may be slowly bouncing back. But that doesn’t mean a swift return to profitability.

Yet, as bleak prospects get priced back into the stock, we could be reaching a compelling entry point. Sure, high risk remains on the table. But, Delta stock may be the most cautious way to play this still hard-hit sector.

