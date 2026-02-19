Should You Buy D-Wave Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings Release?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 26, 2026. Investor sentiment appears mixed, backed by recent commercial wins, expanding enterprise engagements and the broader rollout of its Advantage2 annealing quantum computer platform.

However, a broader technology-sector sell-off in December, impacted by interest-rate uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions during the quarter, tempered enthusiasm across the quantum computing space. As a result, QBTS shares rose a modest 2% during the October–December period.

D-Wave reported earnings beat in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average negative surprise being 388.37%.

October-December 2025 Share Performance of QBTS



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are Estimates Poised for D-Wave?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter bottom line has remained unchanged at a loss of 5 cents per share over the past 90 days. The estimated figure indicates 86.5% improvement from the year-ago loss per share.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.14 million, indicating 79.1% year-over-year growth.

For 2025, QBTS is expected to register a 194.1% increase from a year ago in revenues. Its bottom line is expected to witness an improvement to a loss of 20 cents per share from a loss of 75 cents a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What to Expect From D-Wave's Q4 Performance

Commercial Progress and Market Expansion

Following a transformative third quarter, the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to have witnessed continued commercial traction. Third-quarter revenues reached $3.7 million (up 100% year over year), driven by system upgrade revenues, QCaaS growth and professional services. Importantly, after the quarter ended, D-Wave signed a €10 million agreement in Italy as part of the Q-Alliance initiative. Management stated that this agreement brought fourth-quarter bookings to over $12 million to date at the time of the third-quarter earnings call.

The company also emphasized that the sales pipeline now includes larger average deal sizes compared with last year, citing examples such as a high six-figure airline booking and the Italian agreement. It noted increasing engagement from large enterprises and government entities, supporting expectations for continued bookings momentum in the fourth quarter.

Technology Execution and Deployment

Operationally, fourth-quarter expectations include continued rollout of the Advantage2 platform. The Advantage2 system at Davidson Technologies became operational in the third quarter, marking a meaningful step in U.S. government engagement and potential classified-use certification.

On the roadmap front, fabrication of Advantage3 prototype chips is nearing completion, with circuits expected for testing, reinforcing progress toward higher qubit count and improved connectivity. Gate model development also advanced with the fabrication of fluxonium qubit chips and cryogenic control chips, supporting long-term scalability. While these developments are unlikely to materially affect fourth-quarter revenues, they might have inflated operating expenses. Management had guided a sequential increase in operating expenses, with a focus on accelerating the gate model program and supporting the expanding system sales motion.

Financial Trends and Balance Sheet

In the first nine months of 2025, revenues reached $21.8 million, up 235% year over year, largely driven by the Julich system sale. Adjusted gross margins remained strong at 87.8% for the period, reflecting the high-margin nature of system sales. We expect the company to once again post a strong gross margin in the fourth quarter, meaningfully contributed by high-margin QCaaS growth. Given the high-margin nature of system sales, gross margins may have remained elevated if the revenue mix included system-related contributions, though quarterly variability should be expected depending on recognition timing.

However, adjusted EBITDA losses may have remained under pressure in the fourth quarter due to previously stated increases in R&D and go-to-market investments.

Meanwhile, D-Wave’s $836.2 million cash balance as of Sept. 30, 2025, provides significant financial flexibility. This liquidity positions the company to continue funding technology development and commercial expansion initiatives in the fourth quarter and beyond without near-term capital constraints.

Potential Downside Risks

Despite QBTS’ series of innovations, several risks could weigh on its third-quarter results. The company’s heavier operating expenses, reflecting R&D surge and leadership expansion, likely outpaced revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Realization of commercial revenues depends on converting proof-of-concept trials into paying deployments, integrating new chip foundry output and further securing strategic government and enterprise partnerships. Any delays in executing on its aggressive qubit scaling, manufacturing ramp or commercialization of quantum secure solutions could impact growth visibility. All these might have put pressure on the company’s fourth-quarter bottom line.

Competitive Positioning

Rigetti Computing RGTI: In the fourth quarter of 2025, Rigetti Computing is expected to have witnessed continued execution on its system roadmap rather than a sharp revenue inflection. With $5.7 million in purchase orders for two Novera quantum systems scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2026, fourth-quarter revenues are likely to remain modest, with greater contribution expected next year. Investors will focus on progress toward the planned 100+ qubit chiplet-based system, fidelity improvements and updates on additional system orders.

IonQ IONQ: It entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with strong momentum after posting $39.9 million in third-quarter revenues, up 222% year over year, with guidance for sequential growth in the fourth quarter. IONQ’s raised full-year outlook of $106–$110 million suggests the fourth quarter may have been its strongest quarter of the year. Strategic acquisitions of Oxford Ionics and Vector Atomic, along with a $2 billion capital raise that lifted pro forma liquidity to roughly $3.5 billion, reinforce its full-stack positioning. However, heavy R&D spending and sizable EBITDA losses are expected to have continued.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for QBTS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for D-Wave this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: D-Wave has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

D-Wave's Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a lofty forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 147.89, which is significantly higher than the industry average of 3.36. This exceptionally high forward P/S ratio raises the risk of a sharp pullback if fourth-quarter results or the guidance for the forthcoming period disappoint.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take

Given D-Wave’s recent commercial traction, expanding partnerships and the successful rollout of its Advantage2 quantum system, the company is progressing in technology and market adoption. However, with its high valuation, ongoing margin pressures and uncertainty around the pace of commercial scaling, the risk-reward balance appears stretched in the near term. While long-term fundamentals remain promising, the potential volatility around fourth-quarter results suggests limited upside before earnings for this stock. Therefore, investors may be better positioned holding QBTS stock for now rather than initiating new positions ahead of the report.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.