Should You Buy CyberArk Stock After a 10.7% Rise in a Month?

CyberArk Software CYBR shares have gained 10.7% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Security industry and its peers, including Palo Alto Networks PANW, Fortinet FTNT and SentinelOne S. The Zacks Security industry has returned 2.6% in the past month. While shares of Palo Alto Networks have gained 1% in the past month, Fortinet and SentinelOne shares have lost 3.7% and 13.7%, respectively.

This outperformance raises the question: Should investors accumulate CYBR shares or book profits and exit the investment?

CyberArk Leads the Identity Security Space Through Innovation

CyberArk is enhancing the features of its identity security platform through AI implementation. CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution and CORA AI are two recent additions to its product line. The company also partnered with Accenture to enhance its identity security platform with Accenture’s AI Refinery.

The integration of CORA AI and Secure AI Agents into CyberArk’s identity security platform allows the company to secure a full spectrum of identities, including human, AI and machine. For humans, the platform secures workforce access, IT systems, developer environments, and both managed and unmanaged endpoints. For AI, the platform secures AI agents, and for machines, it protects certificates and workload access.

As CyberArk continues to enhance its offerings with upgrades and AI implementation, customers keep on gaining value through improved cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding them from the rapidly evolving cyber threats. CyberArk’s subscription ARR grew 65% year over year in the first quarter of 2025 and will continue to rise on the back of robust demand and continued innovations.

CYBR’s $1.54 billion acquisition of Venafi, a leader in machine identity management, and the $165 million acquisition of Zilla Security strengthen its position in the security space. This move broadens CyberArk’s capabilities in machine-to-machine security, complementing its core human identity offerings. The long-term potential to expand CyberArk’s addressable market and enhanced ARR growth make these acquisitions promising growth drivers. The integration of these two platforms not only enriched CYBR’s capabilities, they also boosted its annual recurring revenues.

These factors have boosted CyberArk’s top line, which is reflected in its recent guidance. For 2025, CyberArk expects revenues in the band of $1.313-$1.323 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.32 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.89%.

CyberArk Grows Through Strong Collaborations

CYBR is also a crucial security ally for more than 5,400 global businesses, which comprise over 50% of the Fortune 500 and 35% of the Global 2000 companies. One of the key drivers for customer growth is CyberArk’s strategic partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon’s Amazon Web Services and Alphabet’s Google Cloud.

By integrating its solutions with Microsoft’s Azure Active Directory, AWS’ cloud infrastructure and Alphabet’s Google Cloud, CyberArk deepened its ability to secure cloud environments, offering robust identity management solutions across various IT ecosystems.

With all these enhancements in place, CyberArk provides its customers with comprehensive and integrated security solutions, making CYBR an indispensable player in today’s identity security solutions landscape.

The identity security and access management market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report by MarketsAndMarkets. All the players, including CyberArk, have ample scope to flourish in this space.

CyberArk Valuation Shows an Upside

From a valuation standpoint, CYBR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.76X, below the industry’s 14.77X. Its Zacks Security industry peers, including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and SentinelOne, are valued at 12.69X, 10.86X and 5.33X, respectively.

50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages Indicate Bullish Trend

CyberArk currently trades above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend.





Conclusion: Buy CyberArk Stock Now

CyberArk’s impressive rally in the past year underscores its position as a leader in the cybersecurity sector. Its focus on identity security, strategic acquisitions and growing ARR base offers strong long-term growth prospects. Moreover, its recent quarterly performance advocates its successful growth strategies.

Considering all these factors, it is prudent to buy this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

