Should You Buy Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

Cortland Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.61 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cortland Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $14.98. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cortland Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Cortland Bancorp paying out a modest 31% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CLDB Historic Dividend November 1st 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Cortland Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cortland Bancorp has delivered 23% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has Cortland Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Cortland Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cortland Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while Cortland Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Cortland Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

