Should You Buy Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

Comfort Systems USA's upcoming dividend is US$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.42 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Comfort Systems USA has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $45.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Comfort Systems USA has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Comfort Systems USA paid out just 11% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 6.6% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FIX Historic Dividend November 1st 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Comfort Systems USA has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past five years. Comfort Systems USA looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Comfort Systems USA has delivered 7.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Comfort Systems USA worth buying for its dividend? Comfort Systems USA has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Comfort Systems USA, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Comfort Systems USA for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Comfort Systems USA is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

