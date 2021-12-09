Should You Buy Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Comerica's shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.68 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.72 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Comerica has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $84.58. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Comerica's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Comerica's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Comerica has delivered 21% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Comerica worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Comerica that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Comerica more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Comerica is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Comerica that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

