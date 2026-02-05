Should You Buy Cincinnati Financial Stock Before Feb. 9?

Key Points

With an 8% increase to its quarterly dividend last week, Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 66 years in a row.

The company is coming off a strong 2025 with its best combined ratio since 2015.

The stock looks like a buy ahead of earnings for dividend investors.

10 stocks we like better than Cincinnati Financial ›

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) is a well-known property and casualty insurance company that been around for 76 years; but to investors, it's known for its dividends.

There are few stocks trading on the U.S. markets that have better track records of delivering dividend income to investors. It is simply one of the absolute best dividend stocks you can find.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Last week, Cincinnati Financial did it again, raising its quarterly dividend by 8% to $0.94 per share. That marks the 66th straight year that Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend.

Only seven U.S. stocks have longer streaks than Cincinnati Financial, and it is one of only approximately 51 stocks that can call itself a Dividend King for increasing its dividend annually for at least 50 years in a row.

The announcement of the dividend increase comes just over a week ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, which will be released Monday, Feb. 9, after the market closes. Should you buy Cincinnati Financial stock ahead of earnings?

Cincinnati Financial stock is a buy

If you are looking for a good dividend stock, Cincinnati Financial should certainly be on your list right now.

I think it's a good time to add some dividend stocks to a portfolio in general, as stock markets have been volatile and will likely remain so. Valuations for large caps are at their highest levels since the dot-com boom, and we are seeing a rotation into more value-oriented stocks.

Cincinnati Financial not only offers the stability of a Dividend King, it also has a solid yield of 2.29% and a decent 44% payout ratio. The value of a good dividend in a difficult market goes beyond income. If the dividend is reinvested back into the stock, you get a higher total return.

The stock's average annualized return over the past five years is 14.2%, and with dividends reinvested, it's 16.6%. So you get more than 2 percentage points of return every year by reinvesting the dividend.

Last year was a good one for Cincinnati Financial. In the third quarter, it grew revenue by 12% year over year, net income by 37%, and had its lowest combined ratio, 88.2%, since 2015. The combined ratio is a key insurance industry metric that measures earned premiums against losses and expenses. A combined ratio of 100% is breakeven, and the lower you go, the more profitable you are. For comparison, in Q3 2024, the combined ratio was 97.4%.

It could benefit from a rotation into value

The company did not provide any guidance for Q4 or 2026, but it will have a hard time matching the success of 2025. In 2026, experts say the property and casualty market will soften, with rates expected to decline due to increased competition and other factors.

But Cincinnati Financial is expected to beat earnings in Q4, and most analysts rate the stock as a buy. Earnings are expected to grow 16% in 2026. Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods recently increased their price target to $191 per share, from $180 per share. That would be up 13% from the current price.

Cincinnati Financial stock is a buy for its dividend alone, but it's also a good value trading at 12 times earnings and may see an added surge from the rotation into cheaper, more stable stocks.

Should you buy stock in Cincinnati Financial right now?

Before you buy stock in Cincinnati Financial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Cincinnati Financial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.