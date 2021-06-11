Should You Buy Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Chemung Financial's shares before the 16th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.04 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Chemung Financial has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Chemung Financial is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Chemung Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Chemung Financial has delivered an average of 2.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Chemung Financial is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Chemung Financial? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Chemung Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Chemung Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Chemung Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

