Should You Buy Centerra Gold Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release?

Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU is slated to come up with fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 19, after market close. The company’s results are expected to reflect continued operational momentum underpinned by stable production from core assets like Mount Milligan and Oksut and disciplined cost control, with the backdrop of supportive gold prices.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings has been going up in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, suggesting a 100% year-over-year surge.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CGAU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, came in line in one quarter and missed once. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 22%, on average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q4 Earnings Whispers for CGAU Stock

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Centerra Gold this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

CGAU has an Earnings ESP of +4.14% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped CGAU’s Q4 Results

CGAU’s performance is building directly on the operational momentum and cost profile seen in the previous quarter. In the third quarter, the company demonstrated solid production execution at Mount Milligan and Oksut, which, supported by favorable gold and copper prices, helped offset elevated cost pressures.

The period also highlighted a structurally higher cost base, with gold production costs around the mid-$1,300s per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in the mid-$1,600s per ounce range. These higher sustaining costs were driven by mine sequencing, sustaining capital intensity (including tailings, equipment upgrades and site development) and inflationary inputs such as fuel, labor and consumables.

The fourth-quarter performance is likely to reflect a blend of mine-level execution and macro price dynamics. Operationally, results would have hinged on grade consistency, throughput stability and recovery rates at Mount Milligan and Oksut, with any normalization following the previous quarter’s favorable ore sequencing potentially pressuring unit costs, even if volumes remained within guidance.

CGAU Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

CGAU’s shares have shot up 193.2% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 140% surge and the S&P 500’s 13.9% rise. Among its peers, AngloGold Ashanti Plc AU, DPM Metals Inc. DPMLF and Equinox Gold Corp.EQX have rallied 241.2%, 232.2% and 125.7%, respectively, over the same period.

Price Performance of CGAU vs. Industry, S&P 500, AU, DPMLF and EQX

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CGAU is currently trading at a forward 12-month sales multiple of 3.00. This represents a roughly 15% discount when stacked up with the industry average of 3.52X. CGAU is trading at a discount to AngloGold, Equinox and DPM Metals. DPMLF, EQX and AU have a Value Score of D each.

Valuation of CGAU vs. Industry, AU, DPMLF and EQX

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for CGAU Stock

Centerra Gold is well positioned for steady production and improving cost visibility, with balanced exposure to gold and copper through Mount Milligan and Oksut. Stable grades, disciplined cost control and copper by-product credits support margin resilience, while elevated gold prices enhance cash generation despite ongoing sustaining capital. Strategic investments in mine-life extension strengthen long-term reserve visibility and asset value. Although metal price volatility and regulatory considerations in Turkey remain risks, solid liquidity and operational consistency underpin a constructive near-term outlook with improving free cash flow leverage.

Final Thoughts: Buy CGAU Stock

Building on solid third-quarter operational execution, marked by consistent production, disciplined cost execution and solid balance sheet strength, Centerra Gold is well positioned to carry positive momentum into the fourth quarter. Stable operations at Mount Milligan and Oksut, complemented by copper by-product credits and supportive gold prices, underpin margin strength and cash flow generation. Ongoing investments to extend mine life further enhance long-term asset value. With operational consistency and favorable pricing dynamics in place, the outlook remains constructive, reinforcing confidence in a buy recommendation.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DPM Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.