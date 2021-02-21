Should You Buy Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 26th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

Cathay General Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cathay General Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of $38.6. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cathay General Bancorp paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CATY Historic Dividend February 22nd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cathay General Bancorp, with earnings per share up 7.5% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cathay General Bancorp has delivered 41% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cathay General Bancorp? Cathay General Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Cathay General Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Cathay General Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cathay General Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

