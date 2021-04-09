Should You Buy Canoo Stock After Its Big Strategic Pivot?

EV upstart Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock has corrected by close to 40% from its March highs. While the broader EV sector has seen some weakness in recent weeks, driven partly by higher interest rates, which have hurt growth stocks, and a global shortage of automotive semiconductors, Canoo has been impacted by some major strategic pivots that it outlined during its recent earnings call. Firstly, the company indicated that it would “de-emphasize” its contract engineering services business which planned to provide EV know-how and technology to other OEMs that wanted to enter the electric vehicle market. Secondly, the company’s deal to have Korean auto giants Hyundai and Kia build EVs using its platform appears to be off. This deal was seen as a major win for Canoo when it was announced last year. The company also now appears to be focusing more on commercial vehicles, apparently moving away from plans to sell an electric van to consumers via a subscription model. Finally, Canoo intends to eventually build its own factories, a departure from its prior plan of using an asset-light model that relied on third-party manufacturers.

Canoo stock now trades at just about $9 per share – below the $10 which the company closed its SPAC merger last December – and the company is valued at about $2.2 billion, well below the $4 plus billion levels it saw just a few months ago. Does this make for a good entry point? We don’t think so. Scaling a potentially high-margin technology licensing business, providing subscriptions, and working with an asset-light model was key to our Canoo investment thesis (see below) and it appears that the company isn’t going to follow through on this. While Canoo apparently has a flexible EV platform, it’s not clear that the company can differentiate itself in the increasingly crowded commercial EV market.

[2/24/2021] Canoo Vs. Workhouse: Which Stock Should You Pick?

Following Tesla’s big rally last year, investors are warming up to smaller electric vehicle (EV) stocks that recently went public via the SPAC route. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) – which is focusing on delivery vehicles, and Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), which is looking to cater to the commercial and consumer market, have received a lot of attention, with their stocks up by almost 45% and 20%, respectively, year-to-date. While both companies trade at market caps of around $3.5 to $4 billion and have yet to start commercial deliveries, making them potentially risky bets, we think that Canoo is likely to offer better long-term upside for investors. Here’s a bit more about the two companies.

Canoo is looking to develop multiple consumer and commercial vehicles, based on its modular “skateboard” platform that integrates batteries into the EV’s chassis. This allows the company to build highly customized vehicles that can serve multiple applications. The company is looking to launch its first lifestyle vehicle in late 2022, following it up with a delivery vehicle in 2023 and a sports vehicle in 2025. Canoo is looking to make its first vehicle available via an all-inclusive subscription fee. The company is also likely to consider licensing its platform to other OEMs. In fact, there were reports that Apple and Canoo were in discussions relating to the rumored Apple car late last year. Canoo projects revenue of close to $330 million in 2022 and is targeting a revenue CAGR of 88% through 2026.

Workhorse builds electrically powered delivery and utility vehicles, targeted at last-mile delivery – a segment that should be an ideal application for EVs, given the low maintenance costs and lower range related issues. Workhorse’s business appears to be more focused although its product doesn’t appear to be as innovative as Canoo. However, the company has been highlighting orders for its EVs from several customers, the largest of which is a 6,000 plus vehicle order from Pride Group, a company that specializes in commercial vehicle rentals and leasing. Workhorse is one of three finalists for a $6 billion-plus fleet upgrade contract to replace the U.S. Postal Service’s aging fleet of delivery trucks and anticipation surrounding a deal has been a big factor driving the stock this year.

Overall, we think that deciding between the two stocks comes down to choosing between Workhorse’s potential order backlog and Canoo’s interesting tech. Workhorse hasn’t manufactured or delivered trucks at scale yet and it’s not clear if all of its orders will translate into actual revenue. The deal with the Pride Group, for instance, is apparently tied to demand for delivery vehicles from Pride Group’s end customers and the final number of vehicles delivered could be smaller. It’s also probably far-fetched to expect a multi-billion contract from the USPS to be awarded to a company without much of a track record. On the other side, while Canoo also has a lot to prove, the company’s flexible technology platform, plans of offering subscription services, and licensing its platform to other EV makers could give it sizable upside in the long-term, if it executes well.

While Canoo might look like a better long-term bet compared to Workhorse, 2020 has also created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities.

