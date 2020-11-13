Should You Buy Cannabis Stocks & ETFs Now?

(1:50) - What Sectors Of The Market Should Investor Be Keeping An Eye On?

(5:30) - The Recent Positive Run For The Cannabis Industry

(11:20) - What Is The Impact To The Industry With Changing State Laws

(17:35) - When Could Investors Expect A Federal Legalization?

(25:00) - What Sectors Of The Industry Are Showing The Most Growth?

(33:50) - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF: CNBS

(46:45) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tim Seymour, CIO of Seymour Asset Management and co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, and Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. We discuss cannabis investing and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, which is actively managed by Tim.

Cannabis stocks & ETFs have done quite well over the past few weeks as a Biden administration is expected to support decriminalization of recreational marijuana and legalization of medicinal marijuana at the federal level.

New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota have voted to make recreational marijuana legal and Mississippi approved its medical use, starting next year. Medical use of marijuana is already legal in 33 states and in the District of Columbia, while its recreational use is legal in 11 states and DC.

Cannabis however remains illegal at the federal level. That results in major challenges for US marijuana companies. Further, the industry is evolving rapidly and therefore these stocks are very volatile. What lies ahead?

GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC, Cronos Group CRON, Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR, GrowGeneration GRWG and Aphria APHA are CNBS’s top holdings. What do investors need to know about these companies? We also discuss recent quarterly earnings of major cannabis companies.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

