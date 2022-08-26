Should You Buy California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase California Resources' shares on or after the 31st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.68 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, California Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $50.71. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether California Resources's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether California Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. California Resources has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 4.9% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether California Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 9.7% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, California Resources's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Unfortunately California Resources has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy California Resources for the upcoming dividend? California Resources has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. California Resources looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while California Resources looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, California Resources has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

