Should You Buy BlackBerry (BB) After Golden Cross?

BlackBerry Limited (BB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

BB could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 6.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

Once investors consider BB's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revision higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on BB for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

