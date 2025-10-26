Should You Buy BigBear.ai Stock Before Nov. 10?

Key Points

BigBear.ai is slated to report third-quarter financial results on Nov. 10.

The company's revenue fell 18% year over year to $32.5 million in the second quarter.

BigBear.ai's business is not profitable.

10 stocks we like better than BigBear.ai ›

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) is among the many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that have been soaring in 2025. Its shares are up around 300% over the past 12 months through Oct. 22.

On Nov. 10, the company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings results. If its Q3 performance proves exceptional, the stock could rise. So is now the time to buy shares?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Some key considerations suggest otherwise. Here's a look at the reasons why now isn't the time to buy.

Factors to consider with BigBear.ai stock

Although AI is a hot sector, BigBear.ai's business saw sales slump in the second quarter. Revenue plunged a substantial 18% year over year to $32.5 million.

The culprit for the decline was spending cuts by the Trump administration. BigBear.ai generates the bulk of its revenue from the federal government.

On top of the drop in sales, the company isn't profitable. It suffered a net loss of $228.6 million in Q2.

Despite the poor financials, BigBear.ai's stock price is elevated, as seen in its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 13. This is significantly higher than the sales multiple of 4 at the end of Q1, when the company's revenue increased 5% year over year to $34.8 million.

Given the decline in BigBear.ai's sales coupled with a high net loss and share price valuation, it's best to wait for the company's Q3 financial results to see signs of revenue recovery before deciding whether to buy the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in BigBear.ai right now?

Before you buy stock in BigBear.ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BigBear.ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.