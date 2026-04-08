Should You Buy BGC Group (BGC) After Golden Cross?

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BGC's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

BGC has rallied 15.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates BGC could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at BGC's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BGC for more gains in the near future.

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BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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