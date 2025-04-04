Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway While It's Below $550?

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down about 9% from its 2025 high, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is still firmly in correction territory. But not all stocks are beaten down, and one major outperformer has been Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B).

Although the major stock market averages are lower for the year, Berkshire has gained more than 17% through the first three months of 2025. This has pushed Berkshire to a $1.14 trillion market cap. In fact, it's now the only stock in the trillion-dollar club that's not a tech company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Berkshire's strong performance

There are some good reasons the company has performed so well. For one thing, it's typically considered to be a "safe" stock in tough times, as it owns a collection of recession-resistant businesses and has tons of cash on hand. With the recent uncertainty in the market, "safe" stocks have generally outperformed.

In addition, Berkshire's fourth-quarter earnings report showed strong results throughout the business. As I just alluded to, it showed that Berkshire had a record $334 billion of cash on its balance sheet. This gives the company incredible financial flexibility to take advantage of investment opportunities that arise, which could also be fueling investor optimism that Warren Buffett and his team may start actively putting money to work.

Berkshire is often thought of as a recession hedge -- not only because of its cash, but also because its businesses tend to hold up well regardless of what the economy or stock market is doing. Think of the GEICO insurance subsidiary. People still need auto insurance, even if a recession hits.

The same can be said for the electric and gas bills that come from Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Berkshire definitely has some cyclical businesses, but most of its larger subsidiaries are somewhat insulated.

Cheaper than it looks

There are three main components to Berkshire:

Wholly-owned subsidiary businesses

Its stock portfolio

Cash and equivalents

The latter two components are pretty straightforward. As mentioned, Berkshire's cash and equivalents are roughly $334 billion, and the stock portfolio has a market value of about $288 billion, as of this writing.

If I back those out from Berkshire's $1.14 trillion market cap, the company's operating businesses are valued at about $518 billion. Berkshire generated $33.8 billion in operating income last year, excluding investment income. This means that its operating businesses are valued at about 15 times earnings, a completely reasonable valuation, considering their strong performance lately and their recession-resistant nature.

Should you buy Berkshire while it's still below $550?

There are two classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares, and I'm referring to the Class B version in my "below $550" discussion. Berkshire Class A shares, which represent 1,500 times the equity in the company, are trading for roughly $800,000 each.

The bottom line is that Berkshire Hathaway isn't exactly a cheap stock but still appears to be trading at a fair price. It could be a smart buy right now if you're a long-term investor, especially if you're worried about a recession or stock market crash in the near future. After all, Berkshire's massive cash position gives it an unmatched ability to take advantage of stock market weakness or acquisition opportunities.

However, it's important to realize that Berkshire's stock price can be volatile over short periods, and it's entirely possible for the share price to decline even if things are going well for the business. In a nutshell, I'm almost certain that Berkshire Hathaway will be worth substantially more in a decade than it is today, but the path there isn't likely to be a straight line.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,774!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.