Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock Before Earnings?

Key Points

The company's fourth-quarter and annual 2025 figures will be published soon.

It will be the first release under Greg Abel's leadership as CEO.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Where does the time go? Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) first earnings report in the post-Warren Buffett era is almost upon us. Buffett, of course, is still on the scene as chairman, but as of Jan. 1, he's no longer CEO.

Regardless, Berkshire -- which hasn't formally set a date for disseminating its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results -- will likely unveil them toward the end of February. Here's my take on whether it's wise to load up on the popular stock in the run-up to the event, or sit on the sidelines.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The power of the equity portfolio

Berkshire's business comprises its sizable insurance operations (anchored by the well-known Geico), full or partial stakes in private enterprises, and its vaunted equity portfolio.

While the insurance end of the company is the foundation of its business and that portfolio of private companies is considerable, it's the equity holdings that get the most attention. The major development recently with this daunting lineup is Berkshire's chunky stock sell-offs, such as Apple and Bank of America, and its accumulation of highly liquid assets (specifically cash and cash equivalents and U.S. Treasuries).

Since the end of the first quarter of 2024, shortly before it started seriously unloading its stakes in those companies, to Q3 2025's quarter-end, the stack of those liquid assets has doubled and then some from $182 billion and change to more than $377 billion. This figure, by the way, exceeds the under $330 billion market cap of the entire equity portfolio at present.

The consensus on Berkshire's strategy is that its cash and other liquid holdings are a kind of flexibility tool that will come in handy when more stock market bargains present themselves. And snapping up shares of undervalued companies is one of the activities the company excels at.

Given that, I'd say we'll see impressive growth in its equity portfolio over the coming quarters and years, and, as ever, it'll lift the value of Berkshire as a whole. I think the company's stock is a smart buy in advance of earnings.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.