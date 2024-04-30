Should You Buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) is set to report first-quarter 2024 earnings soon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at $3.41 per share and $81.03 billion, respectively. The top- and bottom-line estimates imply a year-over-year decline of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively.



Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. At present, Berkshire Hathaway has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Hence, it is presumed that BRK.B is unlikely to beat estimates this earnings season.



Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Berkshire have gained 12.4% compared with the industry’s 13% growth, the Finance sector's 1.5% rise and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 7.6% increase.

Factors Acting in Favor

The insurance business in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from improved pricing, higher average premiums per auto policy, increased exposure and favorable reserve development.



Per a report in Insurance Journal published by Marsh, global commercial insurance rates improved 1%, on average, in the first quarter of 2024.



Insurers, being beneficiaries of an improving rate environment, are likely to have witnessed improved investment results. A larger investment asset base, coupled with a higher reinvestment rate, is likely to have favored investment results in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continued insurance business growth is expected to have increased float.

The utilities and energy business is expected to have benefited from higher earnings from other energy businesses, including tax equity investments and Northern Powergrid businesses, as well as from the natural gas pipeline businesses.



Higher customer demand for products and services in many businesses is likely to have favored manufacturing, service and retailing businesses.

Headwinds

Berkshire is exposed to catastrophe losses, which weigh on underwriting results. Gallagher Re’s National Catastrophe and Climate Report estimates global insured losses from natural catastrophes to be $20 billion for the first quarter of 2024. Per Aon, first-quarter global insured catastrophe losses are estimated at nearly $17 billion, largely attributable to severe convective storm activity and winter weather in the United States. We estimate combined ratio to be 91.9% in the first quarter of 2024.



Nonetheless, rate increases, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and traditional risk management capabilities are likely to have favored underwriting results and combined ratio in the to-be-reported quarter.



The railroad business is likely to have suffered from a decrease in overall volume and a fall in average revenue per car per unit, primarily attributable to lower fuel surcharge revenues and higher non-fuel operating costs.

Bottom Line

Despite the headwinds, it is advisable to buy this stock over the long term, given its growing utilities and energy business, improved pricing, better investment results and flourishing manufacturing, service and retailing businesses.

