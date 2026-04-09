Should You Buy Beloved Warren Buffett Stock Coca-Cola Before April 28?

Key Points

Coca-Cola is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 28.

Analysts are expecting a double-digit increase in earnings per share.

The outlook under new CEO Henrique Braun will likely be watched closely.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Investing is often an event-driven pursuit. Even buy-and-hold market participants need to be mindful of geopolitical headlines, new product launches, and of course, earnings reports.

Speaking of earnings reports, the calendar has turned to April, meaning an avalanche of first-quarter updates is in store for investors over the coming weeks. That includes Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which is slated to step into the earnings confessional before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, April 28.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

As one of the largest consumer staples companies and one of the top performers in the sector this year, Coca-Cola has legions of fans, both consumers and investors. Those in the latter category may be wondering whether to hit the "buy" button today or wait until the soda maker officially reports results for the March quarter. It might be best to act now.

Coca-Cola is a relatively safe earnings play

There are various reasons investors shouldn't dilly dally with Coca-Cola stock, not the least of which is that it's up 8.6% year to date. So it's got momentum behind it. If interested investors wait around much longer, they may be forced to pay up to get involved.

Another reason to eschew market timing with Coca-Cola is that smart market participants view the stock through a long-term lens. Need more convincing about that? It's one of the four "forever" equity holdings at Berkshire Hathaway.

For investors worried about post-earnings volatility in this consumer staples stock, it's a valid concern, but not one to lose sleep over. When Coca-Cola reported third-quarter results last October, it notched a post-report jump of 3.5%, but that was unusual. Over the prior 12 quarters, the beverage giant's average post-earnings move was 0.7%. That is to say, this is usually a docile earnings play.

Coca-Cola's reputation for a lack of post-earnings turbulence is attractive and potentially important ahead of the upcoming report, as Henrique Braun took the reins as CEO on March 31. The conference call with analysts may include questions about the company's digitization and marketing integration plans, as well as efforts to expedite product launches, which the new boss previously discussed.

Don't dither on this stock

For those still on the fence about when to buy Coca-Cola stock, there are other valid reasons to make a move before April 28. The stock gained some acclaim with an appearance on Deutsche Bank's "Fresh Money" ideas list for the second quarter, with the bank noting that previous free cash flow conversion issues are a thing of the past and that the stock's valuation is "fair," if not "attractive."

It's not guaranteed that Coca-Cola's multiple will remain undemanding for an extended period of time, so there's nothing wrong with being a bit impatient and nibbling at the stock before April 28. Exercise patience after getting involved because with $16 billion in cash on hand as of the end of 2025, Coca-Cola has the tools necessary to invest in its business and grow its dividend, which it has done for 64 consecutive years.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $536,003!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,248!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 9, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.