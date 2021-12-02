Should You Buy Beaten Down Cannabis Stocks & ETFs Now?

(1:00) - Inflation Worries: Understanding The Recent Market Action

(6:50) - Where Should Investors Put Their Cash To Work?

(15:00) - Can We Expect Federal Legalization For Marijuana Anytime Soon?

(25:45) - Germany Set To Legalize Marijuana: What Impact Will This Have On The Market?

(33:30) - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF: CNBS

(39:10) - Will We Continue To See More Consolidation Within The Market?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tim Seymour, founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management and co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, about broader markets, cannabis investing and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS.

Stocks have been on a roller coaster ride since Friday mainly on concerns related to the new variant of the coronavirus and faster taper timeline. Where should investors put their cash to work?

Cannabis stocks & ETFs are down this year, despite favorable policy outlook and improving industry fundamentals. Investors were earlier hopeful for a more rapid path to full federal legalization with the Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress.

These stocks had rallied briefly last month after reports of a Republican-led legislation proposal that aimed to legalize marijuana at the federal level but gave up their gains after investors realized that prospects of passage are rather low as of now. Tim believes that investors should be paying attention to the SAFE Banking Act that is more important for the industry.

Cannabis remains illegal in most countries around the world. The new government in Germany appears to be in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, and it could become the first major European country to do so.

Bloomberg News recently reported that Monster Beverage MNST is interested in a tie-up with Constellation Brands STZ, which has a stake of almost 40% in Canopy Growth (CGC).

We have seen a lot of consolidation in the industry lately and Tim expects the trend to continue into 2022. What does all this mean for this fast-growing industry?

CNBS now has exposure to Multi-State Operators (MSOs) via swaps. Top holdings in the actively managed ETF also include Canopy Growth CGC and Village Farms VFF.

