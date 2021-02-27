Should You Buy Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 4th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of March.

Bank of the James Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.28 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bank of the James Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $14.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bank of the James Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bank of the James Financial Group paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit Bank of the James Financial Group paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:BOTJ Historic Dividend February 27th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Bank of the James Financial Group's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend at approximately 4.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Bank of the James Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Bank of the James Financial Group reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Bank of the James Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Bank of the James Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bank of the James Financial Group you should know about.

