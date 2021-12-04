Should You Buy Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Auburn National Bancorporation's shares before the 9th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Auburn National Bancorporation stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $34.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Auburn National Bancorporation paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see how much of its profit Auburn National Bancorporation paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:AUBN Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Auburn National Bancorporation's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend at approximately 2.7% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Auburn National Bancorporation an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Auburn National Bancorporation reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Auburn National Bancorporation looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Want to learn more about Auburn National Bancorporation? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.