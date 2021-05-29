Should You Buy Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Arthur J. Gallagher investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Arthur J. Gallagher has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $146.61. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Arthur J. Gallagher paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AJG Historic Dividend May 29th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Arthur J. Gallagher's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Arthur J. Gallagher has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Arthur J. Gallagher is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Arthur J. Gallagher for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Arthur J. Gallagher appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Arthur J. Gallagher has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Arthur J. Gallagher and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

