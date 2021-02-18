Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of March.

Applied Materials's upcoming dividend is US$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.88 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Applied Materials stock has a trailing yield of around 0.8% on the current share price of $113.43. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Applied Materials can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Applied Materials has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 23% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Applied Materials's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Applied Materials has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years. Applied Materials earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Applied Materials has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Applied Materials for the upcoming dividend? We love that Applied Materials is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Applied Materials has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Applied Materials you should be aware of.

