Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Its New Product Launch on March 4?

On March 4, Apple is expected to introduce new products, like the new iPhone 17e and a lower-priced MacBook.

Since its last major product announcement in September 2025, Apple stock has gained 13%.

Emerging markets like China are a big growth opportunity for Apple, so lower-cost MacBooks could be a smart strategy.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is hosting a product launch on March 4. The new products are expected to include the new iPhone 17e, a lower-priced entry level iPhone that Bloomberg says will cost the same as last year's model -- starting at $599. New MacBook laptops and iPads might be coming soon too, but we don't know yet which items will be introduced at the March 4 event.

Let's look at a few reasons why an ambitious range of new product launches in 2026 could be a bullish signal for this tech stock.

Hit products make Apple's share price soar

Ever since Sept. 9, 2025, when the iPhone 17 was announced, Apple's stock has gained about 13% and has outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, which is up only 4.9% in that timeframe.

The new iPhone has been widely praised by reviewers. Anytime a new Apple product launch builds positive buzz and makes people want to stand in line at the mall to upgrade their phones, that's a good sign for the stock.

In January, the company reported record-breaking sales for its flagship smartphone, with a 23% year-over-year increase in net sales of the iPhone. The company's quarterly earnings report also showed double-digit year-over-year gains in diluted earnings per share (up 19%) and revenue (up 16%). Refreshing its product lineup could build upon Apple's positive momentum through the rest of 2026.

Aiming for price-sensitive customers

The company seems to be trying to win over customers at lower price points, which could help it address consumer concerns about affordability. One of the most anticipated new products that might be announced soon is a lineup of lower-cost MacBook laptops in a range of colors.

This could be a welcome move for budget-conscious customers who are cutting back on consumer discretionary spending. Apple is not known as a low-cost brand; it's built a reputation for premium pricing. But lower-cost products could give more customers an easier point of entry to the Apple ecosystem.

Lower-cost MacBooks could also help the company gain market share, especially with corporate customers who buy in bulk, and in emerging markets around the world. In its most recent quarterly sales results on Jan. 29, Apple reported big gains in the Greater China market -- with a 38% year-over-year increase in net sales. Greater China accounted for $25.5 billion of net sales in the latest quarter, about 18% of Apple's total net sales.

China is not the world's only emerging market, but it's one of the biggest and most important. Apple's recent strong growth there could be a positive sign for consumer demand for its new lower-cost MacBooks.

Details of the Apple product launch will be revealed soon. If the company can refresh its product lineup with a few new well-reviewed, lower-priced devices, this could help the stock recover from its sluggish start to 2026. Apple's stock is down 2.8% year to date, but now could be a good time for patient investors to buy the dip.

