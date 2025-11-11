Should You Buy Annaly Capital Management Stock Right Now?

Key Points

Annaly Capital Management's stock yields nearly 13%.

The company primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities.

It uses leverage in an attempt to enhance returns.

10 stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management ›

Many investors look to invest in dividend-paying stocks. If you're one of them, real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide an excellent way to do so. That's because, legally, they have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.

Most people think of REITs investing in various properties, like offices, retail space, apartment buildings, and data centers. But REITs can also invest in mortgages. These are called mortgage REITs (mREITs)

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is an mREIT. The stock offers a tempting 12.8% dividend yield. While that merits attention, should you buy the stock?

Understanding the business

Annaly Capital Management primarily invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS). These typically account for the high-80% range of its portfolio. It also holds non-agency residential mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights (they service a pool of residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments).

These pools of mortgages packaged together have guarantees by agencies like Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. That provides a high level of confidence that Annaly won't have defaults that affect the regular payments.

If that seems like a low-risk investment strategy, Annaly tries to juice the returns through borrowing, or leverage. It had leverage under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of 7.1 times equity as of Sept. 30.

Typically, Annaly finances its purchases with short-term debt. While leverage can boost returns, higher leverage also raises the company's risk. That includes changing economic conditions and interest rates changing (i.e., the spread between short- and long-term yields narrowing).

Recent results

Annaly Capital Management's results have shown steady improvement. Its third-quarter earnings available for distribution (EAD) grew to $0.73 a share. That's 10.6% higher than a year ago.

EAD is a key performance indicator (KPI) since it measures how much money the company has to pay dividends. It's calculated by making adjustments for certain items, such as non-recurring and noncash expenses, to its GAAP net income.

Another KPI is annualized EAD return on equity, which was 14.7%. A year ago, it was about 13%.

Volatile dividends

Annaly Capital Management's shares presently have a very high 12.8% dividend yield as of Nov. 7. By comparison, the S&P 500 index yields 1.2%.

It currently pays a $0.70 quarterly dividend. Last quarter's EAD covered the payout.

However, it's important to note that Annaly's results fluctuate based on interest rates. Hence, its dividend payments change, up and down, too. For instance, quarterly dividends were $0.88 in 2022 before dropping to $0.65 the following year.

Putting it together

For those looking for sure and steadily increasing dividends, Annaly Capital Management's stock isn't a good fit. Personally, there's too much risk involved in the company's results and dividends for me to invest.

After all, while the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates could benefit Annaly, it also depends on how long-term yields change. And future rate cuts aren't a sure thing. Even the Federal Reserve, after cutting short-term rates at its last meeting, indicated that reductions aren't guaranteed at its next meeting. If the central bank isn't sure what action it will take, how can investors know?

That's a lot of uncertainty, and the economy faces heightened risk, including persistent inflation, increased layoffs, and the prolonged government shutdown that has resulted in a lack of economic data being released.

Hence, despite the high dividend yield, I'd pass on the shares.

Should you invest $1,000 in Annaly Capital Management right now?

Before you buy stock in Annaly Capital Management, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Annaly Capital Management wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $604,044!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,220,149!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Lawrence Rothman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.