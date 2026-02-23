Should You Buy ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Before Q4 Earnings?

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is set to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earningson Feb. 27, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s sales and earnings is pegged at $233 million and $1.99 per share, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has declined from $7.55 to $7.53, while that for 2026 has increased from $8.14 to $8.22 over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ANIP’s Earnings Surprise History

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ performance has been impressive, with its earnings exceeding expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.24%. In the last reported quarter, ANIP delivered an earnings surprise of 17.24%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Predicts for ANIP

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or3 (Hold) have a goodchance of delivering an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocksto buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.81% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape ANIP’s Upcoming Results

A majority of the company’s revenues are likely to have come from the sales of its ACTH-based injection, Cortrophin Gel. Sales of this drug have been surging in the past few quarters — a trend we expect to continue in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the drug’s sales is pegged at $114 million.

We expect Cortrophin sales to have been driven by increased uptake across all specialties — neurology, rheumatology, nephrology and ophthalmology — aided by an expanded sales force and broader prescriber adoption. Last month, ANIP issued preliminary sales numbers of $111.4 million for this drug, indicating 88% year-over-year growth.

The rare disease portfolio is expected to have benefited from sales of the recently acquired ophthalmology drugs, Iluvien and Yutiq, added through the September 2024 acquisition of Alimera Sciences. So far in 2025, sales of both drugs have been impacted amid ongoing reimbursement challenges, particularly reduced Medicare access and continued utilization of remaining inventory at physician offices. We expected this trend to have continued in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for combined sales of both drugs is pegged at $18.65 million. The company issued unaudited sales figures for both drugs, which stood at $19.8 million.

Sales of the generic segment are likely to have declined sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to additional competing products introduced during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this metric is pegged at $86 million.

Nonetheless, a single quarter’s results are not so important for long-term investors. Let us delve deeper to understand whether to buy, sell or hold the stock at present.

ANIP’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the industry in the past year, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, the company is trading at a discount to the industry. Going by the price/sales (P/S) ratio, the stock currently trades at 1.98 times trailing 12-month sales value, lower than 2.50 times for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Investment Thesis on ANIP Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals continues to build momentum within its rare disease portfolio, with recent quarters highlighting disciplined execution and improving operating trends. Although competitive pressures in the generics segment are expected to have increased in the near term, the business is likely to have remained a reliable source of revenue growth, supported by targeted launches and a solid U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the company’s growth profile remains favorable, driven by continued strength in Cortrophin Gel and rising adoption of its ophthalmology products. These factors position ANI Pharmaceuticals to maintain earnings durability while further expanding its presence in higher-margin specialty areas.

However, the company faces competition across its rare disease portfolio, particularly for Iluvien and Yutiq, where several pharma bigwigs, like AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron REGN, market well-established products. The primary competitor to Cortrophin Gel is Acthar Gel, which is marketed by Keenova Therapeutics (formerly Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals).

Stay Invested in ANIP Stock

A decent valuation and expectations for continued earnings growth are good enough reasons to stay invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stock. Any major decline in the company’s share price could be an opportunity for long-term investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.