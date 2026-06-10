Should You Buy ANI Pharmaceuticals at 9.8x Forward Earnings?

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is executing a clear pivot toward higher-margin specialty revenues, led by Purified Cortrophin Gel. That momentum is now showing up in earnings power and a higher 2026 outlook.

The debate is whether that upside is strong enough to offset two real risks: intensifying competition in key markets and meaningful customer concentration. That tradeoff frames the rest of the setup.

ANIP’s Setup: Growth Engine vs. Risk Factors

Cortrophin Gel has become the company’s primary growth engine, driving the Rare Disease franchise and pushing the mix toward specialty therapies. In 2025, Cortrophin delivered $347.8 million in revenue, up about 76% year over year, and management expects that strength to continue in 2026 with sales guidance of $540-$575 million. The company is also investing behind adoption, including a dedicated ~90-person sales force focused on acute gouty arthritis flares and a prefilled syringe formulation that has already become the majority of new patient starts.

The key offsets are competition and concentration. In retina, the Iluvien franchise faces entrenched alternatives from larger players. AbbVie ABBV markets Ozurdex, which competes across diabetic macular edema and chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN remains a major force in diabetic macular edema through Eylea and Eylea HD. On the distribution side, three wholesale customers represented 53% of 2025 net revenue and 64% of accounts receivable, which can amplify pricing pressure if purchasing leverage increases.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 Guidance

After the strong first quarter, ANI raised its full-year 2026 total net revenue outlook by $25 million to $1.08-$1.14 billion. It also lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million to $285-$300 million and raised adjusted earnings per share to $9.19-$9.69 from $8.83-$9.34.

Importantly, the company reaffirmed product-level expectations for both key branded drivers. Cortrophin Gel remained guided to $540-$575 million, and Iluvien was reaffirmed at $78-$83 million, which implies a return to growth versus 2025.

Management tied the higher full-year outlook to two drivers: stronger-than-expected Generics performance exiting the first quarter and improved visibility into upcoming launches for the remainder of 2026. That combination matters because it supports the idea that the guidance raise was not solely a one-quarter timing benefit.

ANIP’s Q1 2026 Performance as a Validation Point

First-quarter 2026 results provided a clean validation point. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.05, up nearly 21% year over year and well ahead of the $1.28 consensus estimate. Revenue was $237.5 million, up 20.5% year over year and above the $205.4 million consensus estimate.

Two items stood out in the quarter. First, Cortrophin maintained strong momentum, with net revenue rising 42% to $75.1 million. Second, ANI benefited from a newly monetized intellectual property licensing arrangement that added meaningful royalties and other revenue.

Rare Disease and Brands net revenue grew 36% to $128.2 million, supported by both Cortrophin and Iluvien, with Iluvien sales up 19.5% to $19.3 million. The mix also shifted as the company recorded $21.5 million in brand royalties and other revenues tied to the Harmony Biosciences HRMY licensing agreement, including a $15 million upfront fee and early royalty income.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Cash, Leverage and Flexibility

ANI ended March 31, 2026 with $311.2 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, up from $285.6 million at the end of 2025. Operating cash flow was $58.4 million in the quarter, reflecting the improved earnings profile and working-capital dynamics.

Debt remains meaningful but structured in a way management frames as manageable. As of quarter-end, ANI reported $625 million in principal value of outstanding debt, including senior convertible notes and a term loan. Management cited gross leverage of 2.6x and net leverage of 1.3x based on trailing 12-month adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $242 million.

That balance sheet profile supports continued investment in the Rare Disease buildout and leaves room for potential inorganic opportunities, which the company has highlighted as part of its broader growth approach.

ANIP’s Share Repurchase Program and Capital Allocation

Alongside the guidance raise, ANI authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program running through May 2029. The timing is notable because it adds an additional capital allocation lever while the company is still investing in commercial infrastructure and maintaining a stated focus on business development.

In practice, the authorization gives management flexibility to respond to valuation and cash flow conditions over multiple years rather than forcing a near-term pace. It also signals confidence in the durability of the earnings step-up implied by the updated 2026 outlook.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Valuation Context and Price Target Logic

At roughly 9.75x forward twelve-month earnings, ANIP trades well below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 41.94x, the Zacks sector multiple of 20.32x, and the S&P 500 multiple of 21.43x. Over the past five years, the stock’s forward earnings multiple has ranged from 7.40x to 61.11x, with a median of 15.69x, placing today’s level closer to the low end of its own history.

The price target framework is also explicitly multiple-driven. The $85 target reflects 10.21x forward twelve-month earnings, which sits modestly above the current forward multiple. From here, the valuation looks “cheap” if execution sustains the Cortrophin trajectory, the retina franchise returns to growth as guided, and the generics cadence supports the raised outlook. The multiple can look “deserved” if competitive intensity and customer concentration pressure limit pricing power or slow the recovery path embedded in Iluvien expectations.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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