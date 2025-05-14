Should You Buy Amphenol (APH) After Golden Cross?

Amphenol Corporation (APH) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, APH's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of APH have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 30.4%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that APH could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account APH's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 7 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on APH for more gains in the near future.

