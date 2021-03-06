Should You Buy AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 11th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of March.

AMERISAFE's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.66 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AMERISAFE has a trailing yield of 7.5% on the current stock price of $62.14. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether AMERISAFE can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. AMERISAFE is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see AMERISAFE earnings per share are up 3.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. AMERISAFE has delivered an average of 40% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid AMERISAFE? AMERISAFE has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, AMERISAFE appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks AMERISAFE is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AMERISAFE (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

