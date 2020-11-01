Should You Buy Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

Ameriprise Financial's next dividend payment will be US$1.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.16 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ameriprise Financial has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $160.83. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ameriprise Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ameriprise Financial paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AMP Historic Dividend November 1st 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Ameriprise Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Ameriprise Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Ameriprise Financial worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Ameriprise Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ameriprise Financial is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ameriprise Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

