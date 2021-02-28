Should You Buy American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 5th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of March.

American National Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.82 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.28 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, American National Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of $90.02. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American National Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether American National Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately American National Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ANAT Historic Dividend March 1st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at American National Group, with earnings per share up 6.2% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, American National Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has American National Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, American National Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Want to learn more about American National Group? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

