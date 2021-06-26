Should You Buy American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase American Express' shares before the 1st of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.43 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.72 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, American Express has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $169.45. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether American Express has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. American Express paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AXP Historic Dividend June 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at American Express, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, American Express has increased its dividend at approximately 9.1% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has American Express got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? American Express has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. American Express ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while American Express looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - American Express has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

