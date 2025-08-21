Should You Buy Altria Stock as it Hits a New 52-Week High?

Altria Group, Inc. MO hit a new 52-week high of $67.87 yesterday, a significant milestone that has caught investors’ attention. The company’s strong earnings, growth in oral tobacco, and shareholder returns have set a positive tone for its performance, leaving investors pondering whether it’s time to buy the stock, hold their positions, or take profits.

Over the past month, Altria's stock has surged 14.9% outpacing the broader Zacks Tobacco industry’s growth of 1.4%. It has also outperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index, which posted growth of 0.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

Performance among major tobacco players, Philip Morris International Inc. PM, Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB and British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI, has been mixed. Philip Morris has declined 4.2% over the past month, while Turning Point Brands and British American Tobacco have gained 24% and 13.9%, respectively.

Technical indicators point to Altria’s strength, with the stock last trading at $67.58, well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $60.68 and $55.78, respectively, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength implies a positive market sentiment and growing confidence in MO’s prospects.

So, what’s driving Altria’s rally? Let’s explore the key factors behind the stock’s momentum and examine how investors might approach MO going forward.

Decoding Tailwinds Behind MO Stock’s Momentum

A key factor fueling Altria’s rally has been its ability to deliver resilient earnings growth. In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 8.3% year over year to $1.44, supported by higher pricing, cost efficiencies, and share repurchases. Revenues net of excise taxes held steady at $5.29 billion, underscoring the strength of Altria’s diversified portfolio and disciplined execution. Based on the performance, management raised the lower end of its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.35-$5.45, representing a growth rate of 3.0% to 5.0%.

Another major driver has been the robust performance of the oral tobacco segment, particularly the on! nicotine pouch brand, which posted a 26.5% shipment growth in the second quarter to 52.1 million cans. on! now commands an 8.7% retail share of the total oral tobacco market, supported by successful marketing campaigns and brand activations that improved consumer awareness. This strength helped the oral tobacco segment's adjusted operating income climb 10.9% in the quarter, with margins expanding 310 basis points (bps) to 68.7%. The momentum in pouches highlights Altria’s progress in building its smoke-free portfolio, a central piece of its long-term growth strategy.

Meanwhile, Altria’s smokeable products segment continues to demonstrate resilience, driven by strong pricing and disciplined brand management. Adjusted operating income rose 4.2% in the second quarter, with margins expanding 290 bps to 64.5%. Marlboro maintained its long-standing leadership in the premium category, expanding its share to 59.5% of the segment. This performance highlights the enduring strength of Altria’s flagship brand and its ability to defend profitability even in a challenging industry environment.

However, Altria continues to face significant volume pressure in its core combustible segment. Domestic cigarette shipments fell 10.2% in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting both the broader industry decline and rising competition from flavored disposable e-vapor products.

Altria’s Valuation Picture

Altria is currently trading at an attractive valuation relative to both historical averages and the broader industry. The stock's forward 12-month P/E ratio stands at 12.31, modestly below the one-year median of 10.52 and the industry average of 15.42. This positions Altria as a compelling value opportunity among major tobacco players. Peers such as Philip Morris and Turning Point Brands command far higher multiples of 21.43X and 24.08X, respectively, while British American Tobacco trades at a comparable 12.2X.

Estimate Revisions Favoring MO Stock

Reflecting positive sentiment around Altria, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current and next fiscal year has risen by a couple of cents to $5.39 and $5.55 per share, respectively, over the past 30 days. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 5.3% and 2.9%, respectively.



How to Play MO Stock?

Altria’s recent surge to a 52-week high reflects improving sentiment, supported by gains in oral tobacco and upward earnings revisions. However, with shares already trading above key technical levels, investors may want to approach fresh entries with patience. For now, the stock looks well-positioned for stability, making it more suitable to hold than to aggressively chase. Altria currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

