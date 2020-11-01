Should You Buy Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 6th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of November.

Altabancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Altabancorp has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $21.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Altabancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Altabancorp is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:ALTA Historic Dividend November 1st 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Altabancorp's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Altabancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Altabancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Altabancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Altabancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Altabancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Altabancorp that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

