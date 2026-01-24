Should You Buy Alphabet Stock Before Feb. 4?

Key Points

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming Alphabet's flagship Google Search and Google Cloud businesses.

The company will report its latest quarterly operating results on Feb. 4, which will give investors a valuable update on its AI-powered businesses.

Alphabet stock soared by more than 60% over the last 12 months, but it might still be cheap based on one widely used valuation metric.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Over the next few weeks, hundreds of America's publicly traded companies will report their operating results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. But Wall Street will be especially focused on the technology giants leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, because they have been the biggest drivers of stock market returns over the last few years.

Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4, and analysts will be watching closely for an update on its industry-leading Gemini AI models and its booming cloud computing business.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alphabet stock soared by 65% last year, and it's already in the green in 2026. The company's upcoming earnings report could determine whether the momentum continues, so should investors buy the stock ahead of Feb. 4?

AI Overviews and AI Mode are transforming Google Search

Alphabet's largest business is Google Search, which consistently accounts for more than half of its total revenue. There were initial concerns about AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT stealing internet traffic away from traditional search engines, but Google moved quickly to launch a series of new features to counter these potential threats.

AI Overviews, for example, use text, images, and links to third-party websites to provide complete answers to most queries, and they appear above the traditional search results so users don't have to sift through web pages to find the information they are looking for. Then there is AI Mode, which opens a chatbot-style interface within Google Search if users want to dive deeper into a certain topic.

These features are powered by Alphabet's Gemini family of AI models. The latest version -- Gemini 3 -- rocketed to the front of the industry following its release last November, outperforming some of the best models produced by leading start-ups like OpenAI and Anthropic.

During the third quarter of 2025 (ended Sept. 30), Google Search generated a record $56.5 billion in revenue, a 14.5% increase from the year-ago period. It was the second consecutive quarter in which that growth rate accelerated, and features like AI Overviews and AI Mode are responsible for a lot of the momentum.

Alphabet said AI Overviews alone were being used by more than 2 billion people every month as of Sept. 30, and since they monetize at a similar rate to traditional Google Search ads, they are actually complementing the company's core business. Investors will be looking for further progress on all of these fronts in the upcoming Feb. 4 report.

Google Cloud revenue likely accelerated further

Google Cloud is Alphabet's fastest-growing business, with revenue soaring by 34% to $15.1 billion in the third quarter. That also marked the second straight quarter in which revenue growth accelerated.

Google Cloud provides all the critical ingredients a business needs to develop and deploy AI software, including data center infrastructure and ready-made large language models (LLMs) like Gemini. As is the case with most cloud providers, Google Cloud's data centers are fitted with advanced chips from top suppliers like Nvidia. However, Alphabet also designed its own AI chips called Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to give developers an alternative option.

Alphabet uses these TPUs to train its Gemini models, and Anthropic recently announced plans to access up to 1 million of them to train its latest Claude models, which was a big vote of confidence.

Google Cloud had a $155 billion order backlog as of Sept. 30 from developers who were waiting for the platform to build more data center capacity. That backlog grew by a whopping 82% year over year, which highlights the stark supply demand imbalance. Therefore, I think there is a good chance Google Cloud shows a further acceleration in revenue growth on Feb. 4.

Alphabet stock looks attractive heading into Feb. 4

Despite the surge in Alphabet stock over the last 12 months, it remains relatively cheap. The company's trailing-12-month earnings of $10.14 per share places its stock at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.7, so it's still trading at a discount to the Nasdaq-100, which has a P/E ratio of 32.6 as I write this.

One single quarter is unlikely to change the trajectory of a powerhouse like Alphabet, but the Feb. 4 report could add to the company's momentum and set the stage for further upside in its stock over the long term. As a result, it could be a great buy ahead of the release, but it will likely be a solid buy afterward, too.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,525!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,107!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.