Should You Buy Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Before Feb. 12?

Key Points

Alnylam will likely report strong sales growth for Amvuttra in its February quarterly update.

Management should also provide news about the initiation of two clinical studies.

This biotech stock is an excellent long-term pick, but there's no rush to buy before its Q4 results are announced.

10 stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ›

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: ALNY) strong momentum in the first three quarters of 2025 first stalled, then evaporated. Many investors are no doubt looking for a positive catalyst for the stock. They could get one soon.

Although Alnylam hasn't officially announced when it will report fourth-quarter 2025 results, there's a good chance the Q4 update will be on or around Feb. 12, 2026. Should you buy this biotech stock before then?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What to expect in Alnylam's Q4 update

Wall Street looks for Alnylam's total Q4 revenue to be $1.16 billion. Analysts also expect adjusted earnings per share of $1.50.

Alnylam will almost certainly share positive news about Amvuttra's commercial traction in its next quarterly update. Sales for Amvuttra skyrocketed 162% year over year in the third quarter of 2025, driven by rapid uptake in the transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) indication.

The company's full-year 2025 guidance projects combined sales of Amvuttra and Onpattro of $2.5 billion at the midpoint of the range. Given that Onpattro's sales are declining, it's reasonable to expect all of the growth in Q4 will come from Amvuttra.

Don't look for significant Amvuttra sales in international markets in Q4, though. Alnylam's Chief Commercial Officer, Tolga Tanguler, said in the Q3 earnings call that "the contribution of ex-U.S. market is going to remain relatively modest, especially for [the] fourth quarter." She added that stronger growth will likely be seen in Germany and Japan later in 2026.

Also, the continued success of Amvuttra has one minor drawback. As the sales for the blockbuster drug increase, so do the royalty rates paid to Alnylam's partners. As a result, the company's gross margin will probably decline.

Alnylam's management should also provide updates on its pipeline. Based on comments during the company's third-quarterearnings call Alnylam will likely report the initiation of a Phase 3 study evaluating nucresiran for the treatment of hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN) and the initiation of a Phase 2 trial for mivelsiran in Alzheimer's disease.

An excellent pick, but no need to rush

Alnylam continues to look like an excellent long-term investment. Amvuttra has strong momentum. The company's pipeline features several promising candidates, including three programs in late-stage testing. Alnylam also expects to file to advance three to four new therapies into clinical testing this year.

However, I don't think investors need to rush to buy Alnylam before its Q4 update. This biotech stock will heat up, in my view. But it's more like a crock pot than a microwave.

Should you buy stock in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.