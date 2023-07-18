Should You Buy Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) After Golden Cross?

From a technical perspective, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AGIO's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

AGIO has rallied 5.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates AGIO could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at AGIO's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting AGIO on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

