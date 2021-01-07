Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 13th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of February.

Accenture's next dividend payment will be US$0.88 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.52 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Accenture has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $263.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Accenture can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Accenture's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Accenture generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 25% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ACN Historic Dividend January 7th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Accenture's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Accenture has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Accenture got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Accenture is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Accenture looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

