Should You Buy A QLAC To Reduce RMDs?

One dubious reward for doing a great job with your retirement savings is bigger tax bills in retirement. Even if you don’t need to take money out of your carefully funded retirement accounts, the feds insist that once you turn 72, you start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs).

Every dollar you take out of your non-Roth accounts is taxed as ordinary income, which can add up to a big tax bill if you have a well funded retirement game plan. That’s why some advise purchasing a qualified longevity annuity contract (QLAC) to help combat RMDs and related taxes. But is this a good strategy?

A QLAC Can Defer a Portion of Your RMDs

A qualified longevity annuity contract is an annuity product designed to prevent you from outliving your retirement savings. The term longevity in the name is key: QLACs are deferred annuities that you can buy at any time, with payments that typically kick in only after you turn 80 years old. The latest you can start payments from a QLAC is age 85.

So what does this have to do with RMDs? Well, that’s where the qualified part of QLAC comes into play. When you purchase a QLAC with funds in a traditional 401(k) or a traditional IRA, it’s deemed a qualified use by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). That means you can deduct the amount of your QLAC purchase from the value of your retirement account balance—which is used to calculate your RMD.

Here’s how that might play out. Let’s suppose you’re turning 72 and you have $500,000 in a traditional IRA. Your RMD will be calculated on the basis of the entire $500,000 account balance. But when you are 71 and getting closer to RMD time, you decide to take $100,000 from that IRA to purchase a QLAC.

As far as the IRS is concerned, you’ve just reduced your IRA balance to $400,000. That means starting at age 72 your RMD will be calculated based on a lower value, effectively reducing your tax bill.

The RMD Deferral Is Only Temporary

It’s important to understand that this QLAC tax break is only temporary. At no later than age 85, the IRS insists that you begin taking RMDs from your QLAC. Essentially, a QLAC provides an RMD tax break between the ages of 72 and 85. You’re deferring RMDs and taxes, not permanently avoiding ‘em.

Eric Bond, a financial planner in Long Beach, Calif., points out that for anyone facing RMDs in the near future, deferral may not be ideal. “There’s a good argument that you should be taking

RMDs right now because income tax rates are so low. Why defer your tax bill when taxes are so low?”

That said, if you’re still conflicted, the first step in deciding whether using a QLAC to defer RMD taxes is worthwhile is to understand the rules for RMDs and QLACs.

RMD Rules

At age 72, the IRS insists on collecting tax on retirement savings in nearly all accounts. You may already know that there are no RMDs with a Roth IRA. Money in a Roth 401(k), however, is somewhat oddly subject to RMD rules, even though the withdrawals are not taxed. (To avoid the hassle of Roth 401(k) distributions, another option is to rollover your Roth 401(k) balance into a Roth IRA.)

You may already know that there are no RMDs with a Roth IRA. Money in a Roth 401(k), however, is somewhat oddly subject to RMD rules, even though the withdrawals are not taxed. (To avoid the hassle of Roth 401(k) distributions, another option is to rollover your Roth 401(k) balance into a Roth IRA.) The annual RMD is a percentage of your account that you must withdraw, based on your age. At age 72, the RMD is 3.91% of your account balance on December 31 of the preceding year. Your RMD percentage rises each subsequent year. At age 90, it’s 8.78%. Beginning in 2022, RMD percentages will be reduced, but only by very small amounts. For example, at age 72 the RMD will be equal to 3.65% of your year-end balance, rather than the current 3.91%.)

At age 72, the RMD is 3.91% of your account balance on December 31 of the preceding year. Your RMD percentage rises each subsequent year. At age 90, it’s 8.78%. Beginning in 2022, RMD percentages will be reduced, but only by very small amounts. For example, at age 72 the RMD will be equal to 3.65% of your year-end balance, rather than the current 3.91%.) The investment firms that hold your 401(k) and IRA accounts will calculate RMDs for you. Most offer online RMD calculators to help you understand your RMDs.

QLAC Rules

Not all retirement accounts qualify for the QLAC RMD deferral. Only QLACs purchased with money in a traditional 401(k) or traditional IRA qualify for the RMD deferral. Inherited IRAs do not qualify, for example.

Only QLACs purchased with money in a traditional 401(k) or traditional IRA qualify for the RMD deferral. Inherited IRAs do not qualify, for example. There is a lifetime limit on how much you can use to purchase a QLAC. You can use no more than 25% of any individual 401(k) account or IRA to purchase a QLAC. And across all your traditional retirement accounts, you are allowed to use a combined total of $135,000 over your lifetime to purchase QLACs.

Advantages of Using a QLAC to Defer RMDs

Lower RMDs can save you more than income tax. Keeping your adjusted gross income (AGI) lower will reduce your income tax bill and might help you avoid being hit with the 3.8% net investment income tax levied on high-income households.

There are other payoffs to keeping your AGI lower in retirement. Medicare Part B premiums and taxation of Social Security benefits are based on income.

Peace of Mind If You’re Worried About Outliving Your Savings. If you’ve done a nice job of saving for retirement, you’re not likely sweating having enough money to support you for the first 15 or 20 years of retirement. It’s the prospect of living another 15 years that might be keeping you up at night.

That’s a worthy concern. According to the Society of Actuaries , a 65-year-old non-smoker male in average health today has a 53% probability of still being alive at age 85. A 65-year-old woman has a 64% probability. If they happen to be married, there’s a 62% probability one of them will still be alive at age 90.

That’s where a QLAC can shine: It is longevity insurance. If you are worried about the risk of living a long time and not having sufficient savings, the guaranteed income from a QLAC can be valuable insurance.

Research from the non-partisan Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) concludes that using a small portion of retirement savings—no more than 20%—to purchase a QLAC improves retirement security for those that do live well into their 80s and beyond.

Disadvantages of Using a QLAC to Defer RMDs

Loss of control of the money. As with all fixed annuities, once you fork over the premium payment to the insurance company, you no longer have access to that lump sum.

Loss of growth of money used to purchase the QLAC. Depending on your appetite for risk, keeping the money invested inside your retirement account could help it earn more than the payouts from the QLAC.

You may not live long enough for your eventual payouts to cover your upfront cost. Annuities are insurance, not investments. If you die sooner than expected you may not collect more than you paid in. That said, there are QLACs that offer a return of premium option that will pay out to beneficiaries, but if you opt for it your payouts while you are alive will be lower.

You are deferring taxes, not avoiding. And the deferral isn’t that much. Bond points out that even if you bought the QLAC maximum of $135,000, at age 72 you have effectively avoided a $5,279 RMD. ($135,000 x 3.91% = $5,279) While the minimum withdrawal may increase marginally in subsequent years, the point is “the tax on that isn’t going to be that much” each year, says Bond. “Is that really worth giving up control of the $135,000 and the ability to keep it growing?”

Alternatives to QLACs to Manage RMDs

If your goal is to reduce your RMDs, there are other strategies you might want to consider first.

Make a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD)

If you have savings in a traditional IRA, you can contribute up to $100,000 a year to charity, and the value of that contribution will count toward that year’s RMD, without impacting your adjustable gross income. A QCD can only be made from traditional IRAs—not 401(k)s. You can, however, simply roll your 401(k) balance over into an IRA to avoid this.

Note: You must have the contribution sent directly from your IRA to the charity to avoid it counting as an RMD.

Consider Roth IRA Conversions Before You Turn 72

If you retire before age 72 and your income drops you into a lower tax bracket, you might want to consider moving some of your traditional 401(k) or traditional IRA savings into a Roth IRA.

You will owe income tax on the amount you convert, so aim to limit your conversion amounts each year to a sum that won’t bump you into a higher tax bracket. Once the money is in the Roth IRA there will be no RMDs once you hit 72.

Should You Use a QLAC to Manage Your RMDs?

A QLAC can be a smart addition to your retirement strategy if you’re concerned about outliving your savings. The guaranteed payouts that start in your 80s can bring peace of mind today and valuable income later.

But purchasing a QLAC to reduce your RMDs isn’t likely a big win, given the lifetime cap on what you can move into a QLAC. And you’re not permanently reducing your tax bill, just delaying until you are 85.

If managing taxes in retirement is your goal, charitable distributions and Roth conversions may be more effective strategies to consider.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.