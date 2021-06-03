Should You Bet on So-Called ‘Ethereum Killer’ Solana?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Gambling on sports teams’ performance out of season makes little sense, and neither does gambling on Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) rivals that haven’t made it out of the testing phase.

Source: Shutterstock

Rather than bet on Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) right out of the gates, your best bet is to let the crypto ecosystem reveal its hand before committing to any “Ethereum-killers.”

Solana is focused on high performance, high scalability and global usability. And in many of those regards, it is extremely impressive.

But, because it is still in the testing phase, there are plenty of risks to mind when investing in Solana.

Solana’s Advantages Over Ethereum

Solana’s technology renders it more than capable of carrying out its mission of mass adoption, if and when it makes it out of the testing phase. As far as speed goes, Solana is extremely capable. It boasts 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), which makes Ethereum’s meandering 15 TPS pale in comparison.

Why is that important? Because, if a blockchain wants to have practical, real-world applications, speed is essential. Nobody wants to wait for a transaction to go through, either online or in person.

Solana’s technological capabilities also extend to its 400 millisecond block times and quick block finality — the length of time before a transaction is essentially irreversible.

In a retail setting, for example, imagine standing at the cash register and waiting several seconds, or minutes, for an Ethereum transaction to be finalized. Contactless payments via debit card take half a second or less, for comparison. In this way, Ethereum lags significantly behind even current standards.

Solana’s transactions occur and are finalized more quickly than existing payment processing technology.

Waiting for an Ethereum transaction in a real-world setting isn’t feasible.

Also, buying a coffee for a few dollars with ETH could wind up costing you upwards of $50 depending on network congestion. These fees, known as “gas fees” are paid to those responsible for running the Ethereum network to compensate them for their time and energy.

Solana has an average transaction fee of 0.25 cents. This is because it utilizes technological innovations that set it apart from Ethereum and makes it not only faster, but more secure.

But what good is being fast if Solana isn’t even running in the blockchain race? Ethereum’s growing mainstream adoption will only eclipse Solana, and other potential Ethereum-killers, the longer these other altcoins take to debut.

Ethereum’s exorbitant gas fees don’t pose an immediate threat to its market dominance, because no other cryptos have demonstrated themselves in the ring yet. Ethereum only grows more prevalent while Solana works on getting its technology into the wild.

The Best Technology Doesn’t Always Win

In the history of technology, however, the most innovative products and services don’t always dominate the competition.

The best brands, not technology, usually survive.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Betamax lost a long and drawn-out battle to its inferior competitor, VHS.

Betamax tapes were smaller, produced better colors and footage could be navigated much more quickly than VHS tapes.

Why did VHS win the battle?

Widespread adoption.

VHS tapes were longer tapes and cheaper to obtain. JVC also opted to refrain from patenting their invention.

Their inferior quality was overlooked, because quality was the less important factor to consumers. And this led to more people getting their hands on VHS tapes than Betamax tapes.

Solana could find itself in Betamax’s shoes.

If Solana and Ethereum Were Automotive Brands

Let’s compare blockchains to cars for a moment.

Ethereum is currently a gas guzzler. It has widespread adoption and the number of developers flocking to Ethereum is growing rapidly. Soon, when it transitions to using a more efficient consensus algorithm, it will be some kind of hybrid. Maybe somewhere down the line it will be a full-on electric vehicle.

Electric cars have been here for some time now, but those that run on gas still make up the majority of cars on the road. Over 99% of cars on the streets today run on gasoline, to be more precise. Hybrids and electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent over time, but an electronic-dominated automotive market is still a long ways off.

If this analogy holds, adoption of a new, technologically-superior blockchain will happen, but not anytime soon. And in the meantime, Ethereum has plenty of time to improve everything about itself before we get close to the EV-equivalent point in time with regard to blockchain technology.

The Bottom Line on Solana Crypto

For this reason, we can’t recommend diving into Solana’s crypto space. At least not yet.

Keep your eye on Solana in the coming months, but we recommend you keep your finger off the trigger.

There are too many “superior” competitors to Ethereum to make a reasonable guess at who will come out on top in the end.

We can certainly envision a future where Ethereum and Solana both co-exist in the presence of competition. But, we believe Ethereum’s current chances of long-term survival far outweigh Solana’s chance at breaking into the existing market.

Ethereum just has too much of a hold on the market and too much “brand” recognition, thanks to its early entry into the world of smart contracts and its enormous, varied ecosystem.

Because of this, as you may be aware, we are currently strong believers in Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD). Polygon works within the Ethereum system to extend its capabilities and scalability.

Polygon makes Ethereum into a more efficient hybrid of technologies. And it’s easier to persuade someone to pick up something new but slightly familiar, than to transition to an entirely new technology.

People buy hybrid vehicles because they can run on gas, which is familiar, as well as electricity. People and developers can embrace Polygon because it incorporates Ethereum, which is familiar.

We recommended Polygon’s MATIC coin before its recent exponential rise in our year-long, ultra-exclusive Project 10X, and we aren’t stopping there. We have plenty of other cryptocurrency recommendations in store for subscribers that could experience equal or greater growth.

If you’re interested in receiving these timely, detailed reports from our cryptocurrency team’s ground-floor insights into the rapidly expanding crypto universe, be sure to check out our Project 10X.

With this service, you’ll know which blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies we expect to experience 10x gains or greater. And more importantly, you’ll get the why behind our recommendations.

P.S. For the past few months, I’ve been quietly experimenting with what will likely be considered my most controversial project yet – Project 10X.

It’s the ultra-exclusive research platform mentioned in the article you just read. A project so ambitious, it’s delivered a groundbreaking 82 unique stock picks with gains as high as 100%-plus.

Our success rate with this project? A ridiculous 86% — better than our wildest dreams.

We’ve done all of this in just under 12 months. And at long last, I’m ready to pull back the curtain.

Join me on June 9, at 4 p.m., where I’ll be hosting my first-ever 10X Anomaly Summit. All you have to do is click here to reserve your spot.

Once you reserve your spot, you’ll also gain access to my latest research report, 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10. This report contains a glimpse of what you can expect to see at my 10X Anomaly Summit.

Claim your free copy now and get ready for this exclusive event June 9!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this video.

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Stock Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it.

More From Hypergrowth Investing

The post Should You Bet on So-Called ‘Ethereum Killer’ Solana? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.