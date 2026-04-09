Should You Bet on JBL Stock Amid Rising Earnings Estimate Revisions?

Earnings estimates for Jabil, Inc. JBL for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have moved up 6.2% to $12.30 and 6.9% to $14.35, respectively, over the past 60 days. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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What Fuels JBL's Growth

Jabil is benefiting from strength in telecommunications, healthcare, cloud, energy, automotive, retail and industrial end markets with an integrated portfolio and after-market services. The company is likely to gain from the rapid adoption of 5G wireless and cloud computing in the long run. Healthy demand trends, diligent execution of operational plans and skillful management of supply chain dynamics are tailwinds for the company.



Jabil’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. The company’s target that “no product or product family should be greater than 5% operating income or cash flows in any fiscal year” is commendable. The diversification increases the reliability of the company’s earnings and revenues, thereby driving long-term returns for investors.



With a presence across 100 locations in 30 countries, Jabil is likely to gain from secular growth drivers with strong margins and cash flow dynamics. Moreover, its unmatched end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise have put it in good stead. Its extensive global footprint is further strengthened by a centralized procurement process, which, coupled with a single Enterprise Resource Planning system, aids customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility.

Raised Guidance Reflects JBL’s Inherent Strength

Jabil has reorganized its internal structure to align its operations more closely with specific end markets. With this transition, the company aims to develop domain-specific expertise in core areas and become more responsive to market demands. This restructuring initiative is expected to position the company for long-term growth.



Management expects cloud and data center infrastructure, capital equipment and the digital commerce market to be the major growth drivers for 2026. For fiscal 2026, revenues are projected at $34 billion, up from the prior estimate of $32.4 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $12.25, up from the prior estimate of $11.55. The company is expected to generate more than $1.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow.



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JBL Buoyed by AI Traction

Jabil's extensive manufacturing footprint and strong expertise position it as an ideal partner in the burgeoning AI/ML ecosystem. The company's commitment to providing unparalleled value to customers underscores its importance in the optical module space. The company’s 800G silicon photonics-based optical transceiver modules are designed to fuel the AI/ML revolution, promise unparalleled performance and scalability, thanks to the collaborative efforts of industry giants.



Jabil has collaborated with Intel Corporation INTC to leverage the latter’s cutting-edge silicon photonics platform, renowned for its manufacturing efficiency and reliability. Coupled with Jabil's world-class manufacturing capabilities and Intel’s technology prowess, the partnership sets a new standard for speed, efficiency and reliability in data transmission. Intel's volume-proven silicon photonics platform, with on-chip laser sources fabricated, tested and burned-in at wafer scale, ensures unparalleled reliability and simplicity in module integration. With a focus on reliability, scalability and performance, the new 800G optical transceiver modules are poised to drive significant advancements in data-intensive applications.

Price Performance

Jabil has gained 117.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 147.8%. It has lagged peers like Flex Ltd. FLEX and Celestica Inc. CLS over this period. While Flex gained 148.9%, Celestica was up 319.4%.

One-Year JBL Stock Price Performance



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End Note

Jabil is bullish on its long-term prospects. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in areas such as AI data center hardware, power and energy infrastructure, software-defined electric and hybrid vehicles, and healthcare. Strong margins and robust free cash flow are likely to enable continued investment in profitable growth and capital returns to shareholders.



Management believes that the company's strategic direction and financial strength will allow it to navigate current challenges better and emerge stronger, with a focus on high-potential sectors for future growth.



The uptrend in estimate revisions further portrays positive sentiments about the stock’s growth potential. JBL has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.1% and delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.9%. It has a VGM Score of B. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Jabil appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.