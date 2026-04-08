Should You Bet on ANET Stock Amid an Estimate Revision Uptrend?

Earnings estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. ANET for 2026 and 2027 have moved up 7% to $3.53 and 6.6% to $4.19, respectively, over the past 60 days. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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What is Fueling ANET’s Growth?

ANET is gaining healthy momentum as the Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers. The company surpassed shipments of 150 million cumulative ports in the fourth quarter of 2025, with its modern networking platforms being foundational for the transformation from silos to centers of data. The strategy comprises three components that are likely to drive growth over the next few years. The first component is focused on plans to invest in core businesses by rolling out new solutions and improved AI (artificial intelligence) offerings. Secondly, Arista aims to emphasize more on software-as-a-service for improved revenue visibility. Last but not least, the company plans to enter adjacent markets to target a broader customer base.



Arista is witnessing solid demand trends among enterprise customers backed by its multi-domain modern software approach, which is built upon its unique and differentiating foundation, the single EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision stack. The versatility of its unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from other competitors in the industry. This has translated into solid revenue growth for the company over the years.



The company offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. It provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. The company also innovates in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switches for the high-speed data center segment and is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products.



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ANET Rides on Solid Cloud Traction

Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, which is driven by a strong demand for scalable infrastructure. As more business enterprises transition to the cloud, the company is poised for growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance and programmability, enabling integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration.



With customers deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, the company has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. It has introduced cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services that support video conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Price Performance

Arista has surged 75.8% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 8%. It has also outperformed peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. While Hewlett Packard has gained 70.8%, Cisco is up 38.8% over this period.

One-Year ANET Stock Price Performance



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Depleting Margins Dent ANET’s Prospects

Despite healthy inherent growth potential, Arista remains plagued by depleting margins. As it continues to enhance its existing product line and develop new technologies and products that address emerging technological trends, evolving industry standards and changing end-customer needs, operating costs tend to soar. Moreover, the redesigning of products and their supply chain mechanism has eroded margins. Although the company is witnessing increased demand, there are lingering supply bottlenecks for advanced products amid the Iran war and tense geopolitical conditions worldwide. High customer inventory levels have also affected its demand flow to some extent.

End Note

With healthy revenue-generating potential driven by steady demand trends, Arista appears poised for solid growth momentum. A strong emphasis on quality, diligent execution of operational plans and continuous portfolio enhancements are driving more value for customers. An uptrend in estimate revision further portrays positive investor sentiments.



However, margin woes amid high selling, general & administrative and R&D costs and elevated customer inventory levels weigh on its bottom line. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Arista appears to be treading the middle path, and investors could be better off exercising caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.