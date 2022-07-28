Should You Be Adding Waste Management (NYSE:WM) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Waste Management (NYSE:WM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Waste Management's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Waste Management's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$3.68 to US$4.60. This amounts to a 25% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Waste Management remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to US$18b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:WM Earnings and Revenue History July 28th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Waste Management's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Waste Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$64b company like Waste Management. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$110m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Waste Management To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Waste Management is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Waste Management.

Although Waste Management certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

