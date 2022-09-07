Should You Be Adding VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is VAALCO Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It is awe-striking that VAALCO Energy's EPS went from US$0.34 to US$1.54 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that VAALCO Energy is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 22.3 percentage points to 37%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:EGY Earnings and Revenue History September 7th 2022

VAALCO Energy isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$273m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are VAALCO Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like VAALCO Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

The CEO of VAALCO Energy only received US$818k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add VAALCO Energy To Your Watchlist?

VAALCO Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. You still need to take note of risks, for example - VAALCO Energy has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

