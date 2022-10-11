Should You Be Adding Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Union Pacific's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Union Pacific grew its EPS by 9.1% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Union Pacific's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Union Pacific remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$23b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Union Pacific's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Union Pacific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Union Pacific, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$186m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Union Pacific but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does Union Pacific Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Union Pacific is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Union Pacific that you need to take into consideration.

Although Union Pacific certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

