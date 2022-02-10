Should You Be Adding Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Take-Two Interactive Software Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Take-Two Interactive Software has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Take-Two Interactive Software shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 16% to 21%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:TTWO Earnings and Revenue History February 10th 2022

Are Take-Two Interactive Software Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$19b company like Take-Two Interactive Software. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$82m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Take-Two Interactive Software, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The Take-Two Interactive Software CEO received total compensation of just US$138k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Take-Two Interactive Software Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Take-Two Interactive Software is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Take-Two Interactive Software, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Take-Two Interactive Software , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

