Should You Be Adding Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Smart Sand Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Smart Sand grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. To cut to the chase Smart Sand's EBIT margins dropped last year, and so did its revenue. That is, not a hint of euphemism here, suboptimal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:SND Earnings and Revenue History June 7th 2021

Are Smart Sand Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Smart Sand insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 9.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Smart Sand To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Smart Sand is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for Smart Sand (1 is potentially serious!) that we have uncovered.

